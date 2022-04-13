A free and flexible training scheme for those interested in a career working with heat pumps and low carbon heating solutions is on offer for up to 200 prospective installers in South Wales.

After the government’s boiler upgrade scheme and removal of VAT on heat pumps, world-leading heat pump manufacturer Daikin has partnered with training provider GN Group and Coleg Gwent to deliver the initiative.

Successful applicants can start the one-day Daikin air source heat pump installation training course at the Robert Price Sustainable Home Centre in Newport as soon as they are ready.

The intensive courses run until the end of July and cover the fundamentals of installing heat pumps, including system requirements and procedures, an interactive Q&A with a trainer and exposure to practical working scenarios to bring it all to life.

Suitable for heating engineers, tradespeople associated with heating installations and anyone with a keen interest in low carbon heating, the course is open to anyone aged 19 and over who is employed, living in Wales and earning less than £29,534 per year.

Robert Price is part of Daikin’s Sustainable Home Network, which provides top quality, free installer training across the UK, alongside showrooms where homeowners can familiarise themselves with heat pump technology.

It is launching as part of a personal learning account (PLA), a Welsh Government initiative which offers people the chance to access free, part-time courses with flexible and convenient learning that fits around their existing lifestyle.

Those interested can sign up online via Coleg Gwent.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Coleg Gwent, the Robert Price Sustainable Home Centre in Newport and Daikin UK to support this fantastic Welsh Government scheme,” said Nathan Gould, director at GN Group.

“It’s great to be involved in the primary Welsh investment into the emerging Welsh green energy economy and the move towards zero carbon.”

Cristian Văcăriuc, personal learning account and part-time curriculum manager at Coleg Gwent, added: “We’re encouraging anyone who’s interested in taking advantage of this free and flexible course to make the next step towards a great career.

“PLAs offer new skills and qualifications that local employers are looking for, and it’s excellent to see Robert Price and GN Group combining to help us offer locals with a desire to learn such an exciting and worthy new direction.”

Kassie Williams, sustainable partnership manager at Robert Price, said: “With the government’s ambitious targets for domestic heat pump installation, the industry is in real need of new installers.

“As a Daikin Sustainable Home Centre, together with Daikin, we’ve been upskilling and training installers to meet growing demand.

“This new one-day course will help local tradespeople future-proof and adapt their businesses, while ensuring we continue to help make Welsh homes fit for the future and put the region at the centre of the renewable heating revolution.”

To find out more about Daikin UK, visit daikin.co.uk.