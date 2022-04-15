LABOUR has pledged to turn Newport into Wales’ first data city, create more 'pocket parks' and work towards the Council of Sanctuary award, if it retains power at the upcoming council elections.

The party has 51 candidates campaigning for all 51 seats at Newport City Council’s upcoming elections.

Labour has said it is committed to increasing the number of homes for looked-after children, developing a local short break service for unpaid carers, and increasing the supply of social rented and affordable housing.

Businesses in the city centre will have a new point of contact as the party proposes a dedicated city centre manager to liaise with local companies.

There could be more green roofing projects popping up across the city centre if Labour is successful in the election – in addition to the creation of more 'pocket parks' and open green spaces across the centre, following a £2.5 million investment.

'Pocket parks' are small public parks which take up small pieces of land, usually in urban areas.

Other proposed projects include a new public transport interchange at Newport Central station and establishing the first National Data and Technology institute in Newport – turning the city into Wales’ first 'data city'.

Meanwhile, the party has said it will support the development of the new £90 million Coleg Gwent city centre campus and review the council’s home school transport policy.

Other proposals include a pilot on-street cycle hire scheme, promoting the city as a location for elite sporting events and identifying a permanent home for the “cherished” Newport Ship.

At the party’s manifesto launch, leader of Newport Labour and Malpas ward candidate, Jane Mudd, said: “To the people of Newport, we are by your side and on your side. Newport Labour is standing up for the people of Newport.”

She added: “With 51 candidates we are giving people a real choice. We reflect the communities that we serve, and we work alongside them.

“Newport Labour are the community champions … with that comes great privilege and great responsibility and we don’t take that lightly.”

Who is standing for Newport Labour and where?





Allt-yr-yn (three seats):

Pat Drewett

Ibrahim Hayat

Joshua Worrad

Alway (three seats):

Debbie Harvey

Tim Harvey

Alex Pimm

Beechwood (three seats):

Deb Davies

Matthew Pimm

Mark Spencer

Bettws (three seats):

Orhan Aksoy

Neil Griffiths

Coral Houtman

Bishton and Langstone (two seats):

Andrew Bettridge

Julie Hando

Caerleon (three seats):

Claire Baker-Westhead

Steve Cocks

Jason Hughes

Gaer (three seats):

Dimitri Gareth Batrouni

Stephen Michael Marshall

Bev Perkins

Graig (two seats):

John Harris

Kath Hopkins

Llanwern (one seat):

Abul Chowdhury

Lliswerry (four seats):

Shah Alom

Ruqia Hayat

Roger Jeavons

John Richards

Malpas (three seats):

James Clarke

David Mayer

Jane Mudd

Pillgwenlly (two seats):

Saeed Adan

Debbie Jenkins

Ringland (three seats):

Emma Corten

Laura Lacey

Malcolm Linton

Rogerstone East (one seat):

Bev Davies

Rogerstone North (one seat):

Jonathan Gibbons

Rogerstone West (two seats):

Yvonne Forsey

John Reynolds

Shaftesbury (two seats):

Paul Cockeram

Nicky Vignoli

St Julians (three seats):

Paul Bright

Phil Hourahine

Asum Mahmood

Stow Hill (two seats):

Miqdad Al-Nuaimi

Kate Thomas

Tredegar Park and Marshfield (three seats):

Rhian Howells

Allan Screen

Trevor Watkins

Victoria (two seats):

Gavin Horton

Farzina Hussain

