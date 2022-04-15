LABOUR has pledged to turn Newport into Wales’ first data city, create more 'pocket parks' and work towards the Council of Sanctuary award, if it retains power at the upcoming council elections.
The party has 51 candidates campaigning for all 51 seats at Newport City Council’s upcoming elections.
Labour has said it is committed to increasing the number of homes for looked-after children, developing a local short break service for unpaid carers, and increasing the supply of social rented and affordable housing.
Businesses in the city centre will have a new point of contact as the party proposes a dedicated city centre manager to liaise with local companies.
There could be more green roofing projects popping up across the city centre if Labour is successful in the election – in addition to the creation of more 'pocket parks' and open green spaces across the centre, following a £2.5 million investment.
'Pocket parks' are small public parks which take up small pieces of land, usually in urban areas.
Other proposed projects include a new public transport interchange at Newport Central station and establishing the first National Data and Technology institute in Newport – turning the city into Wales’ first 'data city'.
Meanwhile, the party has said it will support the development of the new £90 million Coleg Gwent city centre campus and review the council’s home school transport policy.
Other proposals include a pilot on-street cycle hire scheme, promoting the city as a location for elite sporting events and identifying a permanent home for the “cherished” Newport Ship.
At the party’s manifesto launch, leader of Newport Labour and Malpas ward candidate, Jane Mudd, said: “To the people of Newport, we are by your side and on your side. Newport Labour is standing up for the people of Newport.”
She added: “With 51 candidates we are giving people a real choice. We reflect the communities that we serve, and we work alongside them.
“Newport Labour are the community champions … with that comes great privilege and great responsibility and we don’t take that lightly.”
Who is standing for Newport Labour and where?
Allt-yr-yn (three seats):
- Pat Drewett
- Ibrahim Hayat
- Joshua Worrad
Alway (three seats):
- Debbie Harvey
- Tim Harvey
- Alex Pimm
Beechwood (three seats):
- Deb Davies
- Matthew Pimm
- Mark Spencer
Bettws (three seats):
- Orhan Aksoy
- Neil Griffiths
- Coral Houtman
Bishton and Langstone (two seats):
- Andrew Bettridge
- Julie Hando
Caerleon (three seats):
- Claire Baker-Westhead
- Steve Cocks
- Jason Hughes
Gaer (three seats):
- Dimitri Gareth Batrouni
- Stephen Michael Marshall
- Bev Perkins
Graig (two seats):
- John Harris
- Kath Hopkins
Llanwern (one seat):
- Abul Chowdhury
Lliswerry (four seats):
- Shah Alom
- Ruqia Hayat
- Roger Jeavons
- John Richards
Malpas (three seats):
- James Clarke
- David Mayer
- Jane Mudd
Pillgwenlly (two seats):
- Saeed Adan
- Debbie Jenkins
Ringland (three seats):
- Emma Corten
- Laura Lacey
- Malcolm Linton
Rogerstone East (one seat):
- Bev Davies
Rogerstone North (one seat):
- Jonathan Gibbons
Rogerstone West (two seats):
- Yvonne Forsey
- John Reynolds
Shaftesbury (two seats):
- Paul Cockeram
- Nicky Vignoli
St Julians (three seats):
- Paul Bright
- Phil Hourahine
- Asum Mahmood
Stow Hill (two seats):
- Miqdad Al-Nuaimi
- Kate Thomas
Tredegar Park and Marshfield (three seats):
- Rhian Howells
- Allan Screen
- Trevor Watkins
Victoria (two seats):
- Gavin Horton
- Farzina Hussain
To view the full list of candidates standing in Newport in next month's election click here.
- This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel