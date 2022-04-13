THREE gang members who killed an innocent young father for his Gucci bag have been jailed for a minimum of 58 years.

Joseph Jeremy, 18, Lewis Aquilina, 20, and Kyle Raisis, 18, were found guilty by a jury over the fatal robbery of Ryan O’Connor.

He was stabbed multiple times with hunting knives by two defendants wearing balaclavas while walking home after enjoying a meal with his brother and his family.

The 26-year-old was attacked by Jeremy and Aquilina in his home city of Newport on a sunny summer evening last June.

The duo were convicted of his murder and robbery following a trial at the city’s crown court.

Raisis, Aquilina’s cousin, found guilty of manslaughter and robbery, had supplied him with a 15-inch knife he used to stab Mr O’Connor.

Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, said the defendants had driven to Newport in a stolen Ford Fiesta ST car from their native Cardiff looking for trouble.

He told the jury: "The defendants were on a road trip to commit crime.

“The speed and brutality with which he was attacked gave Mr O’Connor no chance.”

He had never met them before and they had no idea who he was.

His killing was described as “senseless” over a designer bag which contained £40 and some cigarettes.

Jeremy, formerly of Canton, was jailed for life and told he would have to serve at least 24 years in jail before being eligible for parole.

Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, Cardiff, was also jailed for life and must serve at least 22 years before he can be considered for parole.

The judge, Mr Justice Saini, warned the two however that they may never be released.

Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, Cardiff, was jailed for 12 years and told he must serve two-thirds of that sentence in custody before being released.

A fourth defendant, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Cardiff, who was convicted of robbery, will be sentenced on a different date.

A fifth man, Elliott Fiteni, 20, from Pontprennau, Cardiff, was cleared of murder, manslaughter and robbery.

Lauren Flood, Mr O’Connor’s sister-in-law, reads out a moving victim impact statement to the court on behalf of the family.

She said: “Ryan was a pleasant, happy-go-lucky character who would do anything for anyone.

“He well-loved by all that knew him, including family and friends.

“However, he had his life brutally and senselessly taken away from him for no reason whatsoever by these individuals.”

Jonathan Elystan Rees QC, representing Jeremy, said in mitigation that his client was bullied when he was in primary school.

He added how the defendant, who aged 17 when he murdered his victim, “expresses remorse” over his death.

Martin Heslop QC, representing Aquilina, told Newport Crown Court: “He did not intent to kill Mr O’Connor.”

Nic Lobbenberg QC, for Raisis, said: “He was only 17 at the time of these offences and he’s 18 at the time of sentence.”

He added how the defendant’s education was brief and “blighted”, that he comes from a “broken” background and has been “exploited” by other criminals in his young life.

Mr Justice Saini told the killers their actions had been “vicious and cowardly”.

He said of Mr O’Connor: “He was a loving and doting father to his son Teddy.

“Ryan was taken away from his family in the prime of his life.”