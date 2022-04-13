THE family of Ryan O'Connor said he is "forever in our hearts", in a moving tribute paid on the same day his killers were jailed.

A crowd of Mr O'Connor's family and friends gathered on the steps of Newport Crown Court to commemorate the life of the 26-year-old, who was murdered in his home community of Alway last June.

Two Cardiff men were sentenced to life in prison today (Wednesday) for his murder and a third - also from the capital - was given 12 years in prison for manslaughter.

Outside the court, Gwent Police detective constable Andy Houghton read a statement by Mr O'Connor's family.

"Our lives changed forever on Thursday, June 10 last year," the family statement read.

"The outcome today and the sentences that will follow will never bring Ryan back. Ryan’s tragic death has left us broken and those responsible will never realise the impact their actions have had on our family, which will never be the same again.

"It is some comfort that these violent and dangerous individuals are now off the streets and not able to inflict on anyone else [the] pain or heartbreak that we feel every day.

"We are constantly faced with reminders of Ryan and what happened that night. We miss him so much and he is forever in our hearts.

"Ryan’s dad John sadly passed away during the course of this trial. John’s condition deteriorated following Ryan’s death. It impacted upon him greatly and he was never the same after Ryan was cruelly taken away from us.

"He never got to see justice for his son.

"This has been a difficult time for us, but the support of our local community of Alway has always been a great comfort, and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank everybody.

"We’d also like to thank Gwent Police – especially the officer in the case and the family liaison officers, the prosecution, and all of the witnesses who bravely stood up and gave evidence in support of Ryan’s case.

"Without them we wouldn’t have got into the position we are in today. While there are no words that can bring Ryan back to us, we hope the outcome of this trial can now give us hope for a fresh start and to move forward in our lives."

Ryan O'Connor.

Detective superintendent Martin Price, who led the murder investigation, also read a statement outside the court.

On behalf of Gwent Police, he said: "Ryan O’Connor was the victim of robbery which involved a significant and appalling level of violence.

"He lost his life in tragic circumstances and his murder shocked the Alway community and the wider city of Newport. Two men – Lewis Aquilina and Joseph Jeremy – were found guilty of his murder after trial, while Kyle Raisis was found guilty of his manslaughter.

"Our priority throughout this investigation was to find who was responsible for Ryan losing his life and the robbery prior to his death.

"Our aim was to seek justice for Ryan and his family and his friends. I want to pay tribute to Lauren, Daniel, Sharon and John and to all his friends for the courage and dignity they’ve shown from the start of this investigation and throughout the trial. Our thoughts remain with them.

"These sentences will not bring Ryan back, but the memory of this loving person will live on through everyone, through his family and through the community of Alway."