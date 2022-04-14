PLANS for a popular alternative store in Newport to move locations are moving forward, with the finishing touches being put on their new home.

Earlier this year, the Argus reported Blue Banana was planning on closing its existing Commercial Street store.

It came as part of plans to move to a new premises, just a few yards away.

A representative for the retailer revealed it would be moving from 50 Commercial Street, to a new home at 42 Commercial Street.

In recent days, the move appears to be nearing completion, with staff currently split between the two stores – trading in the old premises, and getting the new one set for opening, including moving stock onto the new shelves and railings.

And, with the brand new sign now placed up above the new shopfront, it appears as though the big move is now just days away from being ready.

Why is Blue Banana in the process of moving?





Simply put, opportunity knocked.

Blue Banana, which has long been a mainstay at the current Commercial Street home, recently had the opportunity to move into a more modern setting – an opportunity which they have taken.

The new Blue Banana store in Newport city centre

Along with the shop floor, there will be “a new top of the range piecing studio” attached to the store.

At the time, the business revealed it hoped to get the store up and running by the end of April, in good time for their 25th anniversary celebrations in September.

What has been said about the move?





A spokesman for Blue Banana said: “The good news is that we have been offered a great deal on a new store just down the road at 42 Commercial Street.

“We are currently fitting this out and Newport will go from one of our oldest shop fits to our newest.

“Customers will see a new top of the range piercing studio and up to date store.

“Hopefully we will be open before the end of April and well bedded in for Blue Banana’s 25 year anniversary in September.”

The soon-to-be-closed Blue Banana store

News of the store move will come as a boost to what is fast becoming a thriving alternative scene in Newport city centre.

While Blue Banana may have been the frontrunner in this genre for the longest time, last year, they were joined by Damaged Society, which opened in Friars Walk, offering customers similar styles of clothing and accessories.