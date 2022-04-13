THE officer leading the investigation into the murder of Ryan O'Connor has thanked the Alway community for "crucial" support that helped put his killers behind bars.

Two Cardiff men were sentenced to life in prison today (Wednesday) for his murder and a third - also from the capital - was given 12 years in prison for manslaughter.

Outside the court, following tributes by the family and friends of Mr O'Connor - known as Apple - Gwent Police detective superintendent Martin Price told the Argus he wanted to say "a great thanks to the residents of Alway".

"We had a number of people come to help us and they provided really important, crucial evidence to help us put the pieces together to solve this investigation," he said.

DS Price also said he hoped the community could now heal and keep Mr O'Connor in their thoughts, following a lengthy and traumatic investigation and trial.

"Clearly the community are in a very difficult place at the moment emotionally, and quite understandably so," he said. "But I hope this gives them the opportunity now to move on, to heal, to remember Ryan – but not have the focus of the investigation or the trial at the foremost of their minds.

"Hopefully they can start to heal as a community moving forward."

Mr O'Connor's brother and sister-in-law also spoke outside the court of their thanks to the local community.

"We wouldn’t have got through it without them," they said.

A crowd of relatives and friends gathered on the steps of Newport Crown Court to pay tribute to Mr O'Connor. Balloons were released into the sky and fireworks were set off, followed by chants of "there's only one Ryan O'Connor".

DS Price said the sentences handed down today sent "a real strong message, not just to those responsible for the death of Ryan, but also to anybody who decides they want to go on the street with a knife".