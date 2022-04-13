ONE of the last remaining Covid restrictions in Wales will be eased next week, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Almost all restrictions were eased in Wales on March 28 – including the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive and laws on wearing face coverings in shops.

Following the latest Welsh Government review of the Covid rules, one of the last remaining regulations will be eased from Monday, April 18.

The legal requirement for businesses to undertake specific coronavirus risk assessments will end on Easter Monday. However, businesses will still be encouraged to take steps to operate in a Covid-safe manner.

The law requiring people to continue to wear a face covering in health and care settings will remain in place for at least another three weeks.

Speaking following the review, first minister Mark Drakeford said: “Retaining face coverings in health and social care settings will help to control the spread of coronavirus in places where some of the most vulnerable people in our society are being treated and live, while also helping to protect staff.

“We’re keeping this specific requirement in place while we continue with our gradual and cautious approach towards moving beyond the emergency response and away from the legal protections, which have been in place for the last two years.

“This doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

“Unfortunately coronavirus is still with us – we’ve seen a spike in infections over the last month, with large numbers of people falling ill and a surge in hospital admissions.

“We hope we are beginning to turn the corner. But it’s really important we all continue to take steps to protect ourselves and each other.

“Everything we do can and does make a difference to the people around us – just as it has since the start of the pandemic.

“Together we can keep Wales safe and enjoy a brighter future.”

Following the review, the Welsh Government also reiterated the importance of Covid vaccines.

A spring booster vaccine is available for people aged 75 years and over, people living in care homes for older adults, and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed.

Health boards are sending invitations to all those who are eligible.

Invitations are also being sent to families with children aged five to eleven years who are now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine primary dose.

As Wales continues on its way out of Covid restrictions, the Welsh Government has set out advice for people to help everyone stay safe:

Stay at home (self-isolate) if you are ill or if you test positive for coronavirus.

Wear a face covering in crowded indoor public places.

Meet outdoors where possible and ensure indoor areas are well ventilated if meeting indoors.

Take additional precautions when visiting vulnerable people. Avoid meeting them if possible if you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection.

Wash hands regularly and cover coughs and sneezes.

The next three-weekly review of coronavirus regulations will be carried out by May 5.