IF YOU'VE wandered through Friars Walk and stopped to take a glance inside this quirky unit, you’ve probably wondered what exactly is going on inside.

It’s the home of The Talking Shop – a creative space that’s aiming to engage people in discussions around politics and democracy – as well as offering a quiet, calm space for a general natter and a cup of tea.

With an eye-catching entryway that sees you walk under an archway that resembles the famous Newport clock, there’s plenty of striking political questions painted on walls inside the unit to get people thinking, as well as a ‘democracy box’ area – which aims to educate people about the democratic process in a creative way.

Inside there's plenty of political questions aimed to get people thinking.

Described as a “cultural and democratic information centre”, it was set up by Yvonne Murphy – who is the founder of the Omidaze Productions theatre company.

Newport’s Talking Shop – which will be in the city until the end of April – is the second to open in Wales, alongside its Cardiff facility.

Rhiannon Oliver, an actor, and cultural freelancer at Newport’s Talking Shop, said it was hopeful the space would engage young people ahead of this year’s council elections.

“It’s an accessible and creative way to educate people about the democratic system,” she told the Argus.

Cultural freelancers Matthew Gough, Sarah Crews and Rhiannon Oliver.

“But it’s much more than that – it’s a space that offers young people a chance to learn about democracy and to understand their influence – especially with council elections coming up.”

Sixteen-year-olds are eligible to vote in this year’s council elections – a fact that Ms Oliver says some might not be aware of.

Registrations to vote in the local elections close at midnight on Thursday, April 14.

“We want to show young people that their voice matters,” Ms Oliver added.

“We’ve got a voting station inside to give young people a sense of what it’s like to be a part of the process.

A polling station booth has been set up to give youngsters a sense of what voting is like.

“But it’s important that we hear people’s thoughts and just start conversations again.

“We’re all about decreasing isolation and encouraging connection.”

The Talking Shop is being run in collaboration with the Riverfront Theatre and Youth Cymru – it has also received funding from the Welsh Government Local Democracy Third Sector grant.