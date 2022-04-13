THE family of a young father brutally killed by three men for his Gucci bag paid a moving tribute to him during their sentencing.

Joseph Jeremy, 18, Lewis Aquilina, 20, and Kyle Raisis, 18, were found guilty by a jury over the fatal robbery of Ryan O’Connor.

Jeremy and Aquilina were jailed for life after they were convicted of murder and robbery and Raisis was sent to prison for 12 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery.

Before they were sentenced, Lauren Flood, Mr O’Connor’s sister-in-law, read out a moving victim impact statement on behalf of his family.

Newport Crown Court heard how they have suffered yet more tragedy after the victim’s father John died during the trial of his son’s killers.

Ryan was well-loved and always joking about

Miss Flood said: “Ryan was a pleasant, happy-go-lucky character who would do anything for anyone.

“He well-loved by all that knew him, including family and friends.

“However, he had his life brutally and senselessly taken away from him for no reason whatsoever by these individuals.

“His untimely death has ripped the heart from my family leaving us with holes in our own lives which cannot be filled.

“We all feel the pain of his loss and expect that those who caused this will never truly understand what they have done or even comprehend the impact this event has had upon our lives.

“Ryan’s death has destroyed us all and I doubt any of us will ever be the same again.

Ryan was due to start a new job on the Monday

“Words cannot explain the grief we feel.

“As an individual, Ryan always had time for his relations and got on well with everyone.

“He was a well-liked character, always joking about and loving life.

“As the youngest of two brothers, he would wind his mother (Sharon) up but was always her little boy at the end of the day.

“He was certainly particular about how he liked certain things being done and it was always the case for Ryan that mum’s way was the best despite others’ best efforts.

“It is these small things that Sharon says she misses daily.

“That playful banter and relationship between a mum and her son.

“John, his father, said that he too missed his son, referring to the small interactions the two would share together.

“Suffering from ill health himself, John longed for the conversations that he would have in the evenings when he would come in.

“Ryan also loved the children in his life and they loved him back.

“He was idolised by his five-year-old niece Dolly, who constantly talks about her uncle.

“She has become fearful that others will be taken from her.

“Ryan’s son Teddy also misses his father, calling out for his daddy and looking around for him when people enter the room.

“Ryan was so proud of his son. When he learnt that he was going to have a child he would show everyone scan pictures and always said he wanted a boy.

“When Teddy was born he was overjoyed, however he will never have the opportunity now to see his child grow up to see what kind of person he was.

“It was Teddy’s first birthday just after his father was killed and so Ryan never got to share that special day with his son, something that was heartbreaking for us all.

“It still does not seem real and we still expect Ryan to walk through the door of the family home but we know that he won’t.

“We miss him dearly and have had to pull together to get through these tough times.

“Ryan is always in our thoughts. Not a day goes by without any of us thinking about him.

“Ryan was only 26 years old when he was killed and he had the rest of his life ahead of him.

“His life was cruelly taken from him though just as he was getting back on track following lockdown.

“He had big dreams and was always thinking about what he wanted to do or talking about his future aspirations.

"Ryan was due to start a job on the Monday after he was attacked after getting his construction skills certificate to go and work on a local site.

“He was really looking forward to this and was already contemplating how to spend his earnings.

“Ryan enjoyed holidays and was looking to go to visit relatives in Ireland with his family.

“He was also respected within the Alway community. He was very sociable and had an outgoing nature.

“Everyone who came across him liked him and no one had a bad word to say about him.

“He had lots of friends within the local area all of whom have been affected by his death.”