THESE are the latest arrest warrants issued for alleged crimes in Gwent.
CERYS HILL, 25, of Grove Place, Griffithstown in Pontypool is accused of two offences.
On December 30, 2021, Hill was allegedly in possession of cannabis in Torfaen.
As well as allegedly being in possession of the class B drug, Hill has also been accused of possessing a knife in a public place without good reason.
These alleged offences reportedly occurred on the same day and in the same place.
As both offences are potentially punishable with jail time if proven, a warrant for Hill's arrest without bail has been issued.
COREY GILCHRIST, 19, of Skirrid Pitch Close, Llanvihangel Crucorney, Monmouthshire has been accused of drug driving.
Gilchrist allegedly drove on Hereford Road in Abergavenny on October 27, with a illegal amount of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.
Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive in cannabis.
The penalty for this type of offence could potentially be imprisonment, so an arrest warrant without bail has been issued.
MACAULEY LUCAS HUGHES, 26, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park in Caerphilly is wanted for skipping bail.
Hughes is accused of not surrendering himself into custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on April 12, 2022.
He had previously been released on bail after an alleged drug possession offence.
Hughes allegedly had a quantity of cannabis on his person in Ystrad Mynach on March 11, 2022.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
