A BAPTIST chapel that has been a part of a Gwent village for more than a century could be converted into a home.
Abercarn Baptist Chapel of Ease on Chapel Street – which has been functioning as a community space – could become a home if Caerphilly County Borough Council approve plans.
The chapel was built back in 1876 and rebuilt in 1895. The later chapel was built in the later Vernacular style, with a gable-entry plan and flat-headed windows.
It also comes with a large plot of land which could be developed on.
What do the plans show?
According to the proposals, the entrance lobby into the chapel hall would be split into a living, kitchen and dining space – with a separate bedroom and bathroom also being created.
The lower ground floor, which currently has a smaller hall, lobby, kitchen and two toilets would give way to two more bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility room.
An outdoor kitchen, garden office and two garages would also developed on land outside the chapel.
The application has been submitted by Paul Cassemis, of 22 Hill Street in Newbridge.
The plans can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3xrHXdC
