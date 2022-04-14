HERE is a round-up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the past week:
* Richard Jamie Scott, trading as R J Scott Commercial Consultants, of Unit G, Cwmdraw Industrial Estate, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit G, Cwmdraw Industrial Estate, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and six trailers.
* Rogerstone Automotive Ltd, trading as Promotive of 66 Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use 66 Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.
* Mr P Godwin, trading as P G Plant of The Hawthorns, Goldcliff, Newport, is for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep two goods vehicles and no trailers at a yard adjacent to Oxford House, Barecroft Common, Magor.
* William and Gaynor Watkins, of Lily’s Bakery, 438 Chepstow Road, Newport, are applying to Newport City Council for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol Monday to Sunday noon to 9pm.
