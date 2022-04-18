SCRUFFY the dog helped to lead the way when Newport financial services firm boss Robin Hall launched the 10,000 Steps-a-Day in May challenge in support of St David's Hospice Care,

Delyth Edwards, aged nine, Lowri Edwards, seven, Harry Adams, seven-and-a-half, and Alys Edwards, two, also joined Claire Miles, Jeanette McNamee and Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care, putting their best foot forward at the launch, which took place at Newport's Ridgeway.

Robin Hall, managing director of Kymin, and a team from the Newport-based business are taking part in the challenge. Kymin, which has supported a huge number of events over the years in aid of the hospice, are sponsors of the event.

Robin said: "It's never been more important than now to support the hospice which has been experiencing its most challenging time in its 40-plus year history.

"And what better way than getting out for regular walks in May with friends, family and loved ones, exploring the wonderful countryside at this magical time of the year.

Robin Hall, managing director of Kymin financial planners, with Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care, and supporters. Picture: DBPR

"The challenge encourages people across all walks of life and age ranges to get out and about after getting back to work or normality after lock-down. Physical, as well as mental, fitness is more important than ever after the privations and restrictions of the pandemic lockdown."

Robin and other team members aim to complete the 10,000 Steps-a-Day in May challenge by walking from home to the office and completing a River Usk circuit during the day.

Entries are already flooding in not just from local people but from further afield.

Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care, who is organising the event, said the challenge appears to have really grabbed people's imagination.

She said they are hoping to surpass last year's total raised of £18,000. Last year walkers signed up from as far afield as Yorkshire and even Minnesota in the USA.

Robin Hall, managing director of Kymin financial planners, with Tania Ansell, of St David's Hospice Care, and supporters, plotting some routes for the 10,000 Steps-a-Day in May challenge at the Ridgeway, Newport. Picture: DBPR

She said: "We are very grateful to Kymin for its continued support and again stepping up to back our 10k Steps-a-Day in May challenge. Kymin has been marvellous supporters over the years and are a shining example of how a local business can engage with us for the greater good.

"We would ask that everyone gets involved with this new campaign. It is a challenge to complete 10,000 steps each day but the health rewards speak for themselves. Raising funds will support those patients and families most in need living locally within our communities."

The 10,000 Steps-a-Day in May walkers will receive a free T-shirt and event progress chart when they sign up. Raise £100 or more and you will receive a free snood. For more details call 01633 851051, email hello@stdavidshopsicecare.org or visit stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/10000stepsaday/