THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.
Today we meet Wayne Gibbon, of Rogerstone.
Mr Gibbon said: "I'm an antiques dealer and TV/film extra.
"What I love most about taking photographs is losing yourself in creating an image that both yourself and other people will like."
This picture makes me laugh: This shot is of my granddaughter Willow with her pet chicken called Feathers.
This picture makes me sad: This shot was taken at the start of the Covid pandemic. Taken in Market Street, Abergavenny.
This picture is very special to me: My mother and father with my brother Andrew when he returned back home from the Falklands war in 1982. This photo was taken by Argus photographer Jenny Barnes.
This picture makes me dream of something: Getting closer to nature!
This picture makes me happy: This shot reminds me of a song I used to sing in primary school - All things Bright and Beautiful. It was taken at St Woolos Cemetery in Newport.
