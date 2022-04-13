POLICE are investigating the “unexplained death” of a goshawk that was discovered in Powys over the weekend.

The bird of prey was found dead in the Brecon area on Sunday, April 10, said Dyfed Powys Police.

“The bird has been recovered by the Rural Crime Team (RCT), who are investigating the unexplained death of a goshawk that was found in the Brecon area on Sunday,” said the force in a statement.

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, contact the RCT and quote incident number 288 of April 10.

The death is the second such occurrence involving a goshawk in Powys in recent weeks. In March police officers began investigating the death of a goshawk that was found in the Llanidloes area.

The body of the bird was discovered on Saturday, March 26, and was also being treated as unexplained.

Goshawk

Believed to have been exterminated from the UK in the 1800s by game-keepers and egg collectors, goshawks have been recolonising since the 1960s, through releases and escapes of falconry birds. Up to 430 pairs are now reported to breed here.

In the UK they are faring best in large forestry plantations and generally prefer areas as far away from humans as possible. Goshawks (from the Old English for “goose-hawk”) are more likely to hunt hares, rabbits, squirrels, waterfowl, game birds, corvids and pigeons, and will crash through vegetation in pursuit and even give chase on foot.