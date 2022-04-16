NEWPORT'S Conservative group has pledged to “build back Newport” as they launch their manifesto for the upcoming council elections.
Free parking in the city centre, a new Splash Pad, and a new way to generate green energy are some of the commitments made if the party gains power on May 5.
The party said it’s committed to transforming the “tired and neglected” city centre. It wants to provide help for the homeless, take stronger action on anti-social behaviour such as begging on streets, and introduce tougher enforcement action and penalties for fly-tipping.
An eye-catching pledge is that the party intends to offer every pupil in Newport a free ticket to see Newport County AFC and Dragons Rugby, every season. This is in addition to ensuring the clubs have “premier standard” facilities for fans and training purposes.
Grassroots sports are also recognised in the manifesto, with a commitment to building fan stands at local clubs.
Proposed constructions range from a new Splash Pad, following the closure of Tredegar Park Splash Pad in 2014, and building a barrage across the River Usk, which would generate green tidal energy.
The Conservatives have said they want to prioritise elderly and vulnerable residents in future budgets, and develop a “ground-breaking” scheme to link Newport schools and businesses.
The last of the ambitious pledges is that council tax will not rise above inflation.
At the launch held at Tredegar Constitutional Club on April 5, deputy leader of the party and candidate for Bishton and Langstone, William Routley, said: “There has never been a better time to be a Conservative in the local elections, and there’s never been a better time to replace the incumbent.”
Leader of the Newport Conservatives, Matthew Evans, who is standing for re-election in Allt-yr-yn, said: “Labour have been in power for 43 out of the last 50 years.
“Do not let Labour think it’s an automatic right to rule Newport. We can, we must, and we will build back Newport.”
Who is standing for the Newport Conservatives and where?
Allt-yr-yn (three seats):
- Matthew Evans
- Charles Ferris
- David Thomas Fouweather
Alway (three seats):
- Kerry Ballard
- Paul James Mainwaring
Beechwood (three seats):
- Mary Elsie Lilian Shwartz
- Saeed A Zafar
Bettws (three seats):
- Carolyn Mary Foster
- Paula Jane Fouweather
- Denise Elizabeth Hall
Bishton and Langstone (two seats):
- Ray Mogford
- William J Routley
Caerleon (three seats):
- Huw Iwan Davies
- Joan Mary Watkins
- Harry James Weeks
Gaer (three seats):
- Nicholas Ryan Clark
- Jay Shwartz
- Lloyd Thomas Walsh
Graig (two seats):
- John Douglas Wynne Jones
- David Thomas Williams
Llanwern (one seat):
- Martyn Francis Kellaway
Lliswerry (four seats):
- Luke Thompson
Malpas (three seats):
- Michael James Brunnock
- Jonathan Edward Hollins
- Stephen Noel Manley
Pillgwenlly (two seats):
- Brinley John Cox
- Judith Joanna David
Ringland (three seats):
- Tina Evans
- Nicola Hobbs
- Georgina Webb
Rogerstone East (one seat):
- Toby Jones
Rogerstone North (one seat):
- Chris Reeks
Rogerstone West:
- Grahan John Berry
- Andrew Richard Hill
Shaftesbury (two seats):
- Khushbir Singh Bhullar – Conservative
- Judy Gilligan – Conservative
St Julians (three seats):
- Michael James Enea
- Marie Elizabeth Jermyn
- Muhammad Tariq
Stow Hill (two seats):
- Saleh Abdul Baqi
- Ben Jones
Tredegar Park and Marshfield (three seats):
- Wayne Anthony Cresswell
- Brian Miles
- Sarah Louise Nurse
Victoria (two seats):
- Bilal Meah
- Faisal Rahman
To view the full list of candidates in Newport in next month's election click here.
- This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.
