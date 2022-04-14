In time for the Easter bank holiday weekend, Aldi has released a new selection of boozy choc-tails.
The cocktails are fun and easy to make at home - perfect for any Easter party with friends or family.
Each tipple starts at just 88p per drink and promises to satisfy those chocolate cravings.
All the ingredients are available to buy in-store or online at Aldi.
Aldi's Boozy Choc-tails
Chocolate, Spice and Everything Nice
(£1.67 per serving)
Ingredients:
- 500ml water
- 25ml Infusionist Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur
- 25ml Saint Gérmont Premium French Vodka
- 60g The Pantry Cocoa Powder
- 3 large scoops of Gianni’s Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
- 150ml Cowbelle Lush Chocolate Fudge Milk
- Moser Roth Belgian Milk and Dark Almond Egg (for garnish)
Method:
- In a small saucepan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add The Pantry Cocoa Powder and sugar
- Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water
- Once cooled, add the Tamova Vodka and Infusionist Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur to the mixture and leave to infuse
- Once successfully infused for ten minutes, place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
- Pour into a tall glass and garnish with crushed Belmont Luxury Triple Chocolate Cookies and shavings of the Belgian Milk and Dark almond egg.
Coffee, Rum and Easter Fun!
(£0.93 per serving)
Ingredients:
- For the whipped coffee:
- 2 tbsp instant coffee
- 2 tbsp The Pantry granulated sugar
- 3 tbsp boiling water
- For the remainder:
- 70ml Specially Selected Irish Cream Liqueur
- 30ml Cassario Black Spiced Rum
- Moser Roth Flat Egg, Milk Chocolate, Caramel and Pistachio (for garnish)
Method:
- Grab the instant coffee, sugar and water. Either hand whisk or use an electric mixer until the texture is light and fluffy. It takes approximately 2-3 minutes with electric and slightly longer by hand
- Pour the Cassario Black Spiced Rum and the Specially Selected Luxury Edition Irish Cream Liqueur into an ice-filled shaker and shake until chilled
- Pour into two martini glasses and gently spoon the whipped coffee mix on top
- Dust with a grating of Aldi’s Moser Roth Flat Egg, Milk Chocolate, Caramel and Pistachio
Easter Egg Martini
(£0.67 per serving)
Ingredients:
- 25ml Saint Gérmont Premium French Vodka
- 500ml water
- 60g The Pantry granulated sugar
- 60g The Pantry Cocoa Powder
- Chocolate Lovers Duo Egg (for garnish)
Method:
- In a small saucepan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add The Pantry Cocoa Powder and sugar
- Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water
- Once cooled, add the Tamova Premium Russian Vodka to the mixture and leave to infuse
- After the vodka has successfully infused, strain the liquid through a coffee filter to remove any fine particles and pour into a glass of your choice once happy with the flavour
- Dust with a grating of Aldi’s Chocolate Lovers Duo Egg
Chocolate Bunny Choc-tail
(£1.64 per serving)
Ingredients:
- 50ml Cassario Black Spiced Rum
- 150ml Cowbelle Lush Chocolate Fudge Milk
- 500ml water
- 60g The Pantry granulated sugar
- 60g The Pantry Cocoa Powder
- Dairyfine Front Loaded Egg, Cookies and Cream (for garnish)
Method:
- In a small saucepan, boil 250ml of water then remove from heat and add The Pantry Cocoa Powder and sugar
- Stir to dissolve and then add the remaining 250ml cup of water
- Once cool cooled, add the Cassario Black Spiced Rum to the mixture and leave to infuse
- Once successfully infused for ten minutes, shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice
- Pour into your preferred glass and top with whipped cream and grated Dairyfine Front Loaded Egg, Cookies and Cream
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here