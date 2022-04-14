Meet the orphaned puppies rejected by their mother and being hand raised by Many Tears Animal Rescue centre.

The cocker pups were born via an emergency c-section, but following their birth, they were rejected by the mum.

Many Tears attempted to find another dog to raise and feed the puppies, but sadly they could not find one.

As a result, the seven puppies are now being hand raised by staff at Many Tears Animal Rescue, until they are old enough for adoption.

A post on the rescue centre’s Facebook page said: “These beautiful pups were born via an emergency c-section and sadly their mother has rejected them.

“After failing to find another dog that could love and feed them we are now hand raising them.

“The pups are beautiful and the litter is large, so there are a lot of mouths to feed and our team will dedicate their time around the clock to them.

“Please keep the pups in your thoughts and we will update regularly on their progress.

“Rescuing animals is truly a life choice and we are grateful to all those helping these very special pups.”

The puppies will be available for adoption in around seven weeks, and will appear on the Many Tears Animal Rescue website.

Until then, no applications to adopt the puppies will be accepted, and you should not contact the rescue about the puppies.

Based in Carmarthenshire, Many Tears Animal Rescue is at Cwmlogin House, Cefneithin, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA14 7HB.