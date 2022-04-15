Two Gwent restaurants have been named among the best in Wales and the UK.

SquareMeal has released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the UK, and it features two Gwent venues.

Ranked as the 48th best restaurant in the UK, and the fifth best restaurant in Wales, The Whitebrook, in Monmouth, was the first Gwent restaurant on the list.

Recognising the excellence of The Whitebrook restaurant, SquareMeal said: “Chef Chris Harrod has a unique touch, cooking artful dishes which look as good as they taste.

The Whitebrook (SquareMeal)

“Harrod’s food is always intriguing, leaning heavily on the wild food of the Wye Valley.”

The other Gwent restaurant on the list was The Walnut Tree, in Abergavenny, which took the 55th spot.

Squaremeal said: “The Walnut Tree is enduringly-popular in Wales thanks to the gorgeous location, elegant dining room and Shaun Hill’s peerless cooking.

“Every ingredient is celebrated from humble herbs up to lavish cuts of meat and fish.”

The Walnut Tree (SquareMeal)

Eight Welsh restaurants made the list overall, including Home.

These are all the Welsh venues to make the top 100, and their position on the list.

2. Ynyshir, Powys

23. SY23, Aberystwyth

25. Home by James Sommerin, Penarth

43. The Beach House Restaurant Oxwich Bay, Gower

48. The Whitebrook, Monmouth

55. The Walnut Tree, Abergavenny

82. Potted Pig, Cardiff

83. Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias, Colwyn Bay

Describing the importance of the top 100 list, SquareMeal said: “Each of the top 100 results are a unique combination of our own in-house critic-led opinions and thousands of diner votes.

“It’s this dual approach that makes our list incomparable, representing not only our professional opinion but thousands of real-life experiences that help to reinforce and bolster our final decisions.

“It’s no secret that Britain plays host to some incredible culinary talent. As a result, the top restaurants in the UK created quite the conundrum.

“From the very north of Scotland to Cornwall’s southern tip, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to dining destinations worth travelling for.

“In order to make a place on the list each restaurant had to offer more than just a good meal, it had to provide guests with an exceptional all-round experience.

“From gorgeous interiors, top-class wine lists and stunning views through to exemplary service and sustainability commitments, we weighed up the whole package.”

You can see the full list here.