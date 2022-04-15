The Easter bank holiday weekend is finally here, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy a pint with some friends.
And what better way to enjoy a tipple in the sun that at some of Gwent's best beer gardens.
This is the weather to look forward to this weekend.
These are the best bars and pubs around Newport with outdoor seating, according to your TripAdvisor reviews.
Potters Pub
Where: Upper Dock Street, Newport
TripAdvisor Rating: 4/5
What you said: “Lovely porn star martinis to enjoy on a roof top bar. Decent music and football on the telly too.”
“I used to drink here regularly when I lived in Newport, but not so much since I moved away. Stopped in with family after doing some shopping and was pleased to see that the place is as great ever.”
Tiny Rebel Newport City Centre
Where: High Street, Newport
TripAdvisor Rating: 4/5
What you said: “What a great place, really friendly staff, great ambience and fantastic beers. I tried a few paddles ( 3 x 3rd of a pint glasses) which was a great option to sample quite a few of your mega brews.”
“Only popped in for a couple of drinks at the end of a holiday. Brilliant staff who were helpful about their beers and a great atmosphere.”
Hanbury Arms
Where: Hanbury Close, Caerleon
TripAdvisor Rating: 3.5/5
What you said: “Arguably the best pub in Caerleon with the best view over the River Usk no matter what time of day.”
“My wife and I were back again (again!) for dinner and drinks. We sat right next to the river - a great spot.”
