A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

RAAKIB ALI, 24, of James Street, Pill, Newport, was jailed for 26 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Austin Friars on November 6, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £285 in compensation and costs.

JAMIE LEE MORGAN, 29, of Drysiog Street, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Tredegar and causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police vehicle on March 16.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL GORDON GOODE, 54, of Ware Road, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A468 on November 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IAN POMPEY, 54, of Heron Drive, Penallta, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Hillside Gardens, Gilfach.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACK HOPKINS, 22, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Thomas Street, Maesycwmmer, on September 26, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW JOHN DIAMOND, 30, of East Dock Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on April 3.

ANDREW WATKINS, 41, of Maple Crescent, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he was found guilty following a trial of three counts of assault by beating in Newport on May 1, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, attend 29 sessions of a ‘Building Better Relationships’ programme and pay £815 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER LEONARD PADERS, 34, of Otter Close, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for two years, after he admitted assault by beating and possession of cocaine on March 21.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement, ordered to attend 20 sessions of a ‘Building Better Relationships’ programme and pay £355 in a fine, compensation and costs.

INAS ALI, 20, of Trinity Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on September 23, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH JANE WILKINSON, 54, of Oakley Way, Caldicot, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Woodstock Way on February 10 and on February 12.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 33 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA ROWENA BALL, 30, of Sycamore Road, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CORNEL GHEORGHE CIONCA, 32, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS ANTHONY NOCIVELLI, 26, of Darwin Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Barrack Hill on September 27, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL JAMES PLANT, 71, of Pritchard Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Heolddu Crescent, Bargoed, on September 27, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEWI GEORGE SMITH, 34, of Mulcaster Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Tregwilym Road on September 27, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.