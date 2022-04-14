A NEWPORT man has been jailed for more than three years after he admitted burgling a family home in the city during the Christmas holidays.
The residents were asleep when Arnis Nassa crept in and stole bank cards, Gwent Police said.
Nassa, of no fixed abode, then tried to use those stolen cards on three occasions.
He was arrested and charged with one count of burgling a dwelling and three counts of committing fraud by false representation.
The 41-year-old admitted the charges and appeared at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this month for sentencing.
A judge jailed him for a total of 42 months (three years and five months) for the offending, which took place on December 27 last year.
Away from the court, detective constable Andrew Dabinette, of Gwent Police, said he hoped the prison sentence handed to Nassa would send a message to other would-be burglars.
"Arnis Nassa entered a home whilst the family were sleeping," DC Dabinette said. "He stole cards which he has then used to purchase items.
"We remain committed to taking action against anyone involved in burglaries and thefts which cause such misery in our communities. We hope this sentence deters others from committing such offences."
