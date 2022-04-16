A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ALISHA MICHAEL, 19, of Northview Terrace, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly in Newport on February 8.

She was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £145 in a fine and a surcharge.

GARETH LEE BRITTAN, 43, of Mission Court, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted assault by beating on April 3.

He was made the subject of a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a £128 surcharge.

LEE ANTHONY DODD, 45, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order in Newbridge on April 4.

He must pay a £128 surcharge.

ANTHONY JOHN SNELL, 60, of Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the criminal damage of a UPVC door by throwing stones at it on November 7, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £3,850 in compensation.

MORE NEWS: Woman mugged in ‘terrifying’ robbery during night out in Newport city centre

DANIEL KNAPMAN, 26, of Bridge Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A472 in Nelson on August 26, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS PRICE, 29, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to harassment on February 22.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a restraining order and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN LEE WEBB, 40, of Railway Terrace, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 112 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Slade View on March 1.

He was ordered to pay £846 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH YOUNG, 35, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on October 12, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIAN ARMSTRONG, 38, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER GAY, 34, of Penybont Road, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of ketamine on December 16, 2021.