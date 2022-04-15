PLANS have been submitted to turn a former mental health charity headquarters in Newport into a HMO.

If approved, the former Samaritans premises on Stow Hill would be converted into living accommodation.

But, rather than being turned into a single house, it is proposed that it will be turned into a seven bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

If plans are signed off, it will contain seven bedrooms, and shared living and kitchen space between individual residents.

According to floor plans, it appears as though each resident will have their own bathroom, with rooms set out over four floors.

There is no parking associated with the application.

But, with Stow Hill located inside the city centre zone, there is no expectation that planning applications be required to supply this provision, due to local access to public transport.

The planning application has been submitted to Newport City Council by K.W. Dorrington Architectural on behalf of their client, Mr N Richards.

And, according to these plans, the premises, which was last used as office space and charity counselling services, is currently vacant.

It is not known when the Samaritans left the building.

But, according to their website, they have since moved to a premises on Bailey Street in the city centre.

And now, with the building said to be empty, it paves the way to finding a new use for the property.

The planning application was submitted to Newport City Council for their consideration on Wednesday, April 6.

What is a HMO?





A HMO is a house in multiple occupation.

That is to say, a single house – often a large, converted family home, which has been divided into smaller individual rooms for residents, who share communal areas such as bathrooms and kitchens.

Though one property, they are home to multiple households, and are managed by one person or company.

In Newport, there are a number of HMOs, which has become a popular redevelopment use for many of the city’s large, Victorian era houses.