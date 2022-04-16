The decision-making process of ordering a takeaway can often cause tension. How do you come to an agreement when you all want different cuisines?
But can your preferred takeaway choice be related to where you live?
Just Eat has surveyed Newport and found the city’s favourite takeaway.
Newport’s favourite takeaway cuisine according to the Just Eat research is Mexican food.
Mexican scored 56.58 points out of 100 in the Just Eat research, just edging out Italian (55.78) and Indian (52.72).
These are Newport’s favourite takeaway cuisines according to the Just Eat results.
- Mexican
- Italian
- Indian
- Fast Food
- Japanese
- Chinese
- British
And these are some of the best takeaway restaurants in Newport and Gwent according to your TripAdvisor reviews.
Wales’s favourite takeaway
In Wales overall, it is Indian food that comes out on top, scoring 54.64 out of 100 points.
It is particularly popular in North Wales, while a biryani is the curry of choice in the south.
Italian is Wales’ second favourite cuisine, scoring 49.65 out of 100 overall. Lasagna is one of the top-scoring dishes, rated 64.91 in the entire country.
Japanese food took third place, while fourth was taken by fast food, and Mexican was named as the country’s fifth favourite takeaway cuisine.
