COVID infection rates remain high in Torfaen, but other parts of Gwent have fallen in line with the national average.
Public Health Wales has recorded 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, including one in Gwent.
And another 70 cases have been confirmed in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, among 338 nationwide.
Those figures for deaths and cases cover a 24-hour period from 9am on Tuesday to 9am on Wednesday.
The latest figures for the seven-day average case rates show infections continue to fall across Gwent and Wales, although this month also marks the dismantling of much of the nation's Covid testing programme.
Torfaen currently has 106 cases per 100,000 people, compared with the Wales average of 75.
There are 77 cases in Blaenau Gwent per 100,000 people, ahead of Monmouthshire (76), Newport (75) and Caerphilly county borough (73).
Here are where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 8
- Caerphilly: 21
- Monmouthshire: 12
- Newport: 17
- Torfaen: 12
- Anglesey: 6
- Conwy: 11
- Denbighshire: 5
- Flintshire: 10
- Gwynedd: 4
- Wrexham: 24
- Cardiff: 39
- Vale of Glamorgan: 21
- Bridgend: 14
- Merthyr Tydfil: 9
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 25
- Carmarthenshire: 16
- Ceredigion: 4
- Pembrokeshire: 8
- Powys: 10
- Neath Port Talbot: 13
- Swansea: 27
- Unknown location: 4
- Resident Outside Wales: 18
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel