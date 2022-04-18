A SCHEME to get 300 people in Newport into the film industry has chosen what some may consider unlikley locations as bases in the city.
Pill and Ringland might seem like unlikely stepping stones for a career in television and film, but the Newport-focused Ffilm Cymru scheme is set to change that script.
This spring, 300 places are available for training and employment opportunities in the screen sector thanks to a collaboration between Ffilm Cymru Wales and Newport City Council, which has secured funding from the UK Community Renewal Fund.
Free information sessions are available at Pill Millennium Centre on Wednesday, April 27, and Friday, April 29, at Ringland Community Hub - where people in Newport can learn about the opportunities out there to start a career in TV and film in Wales.
Foot in the Door is a training programme which finds and creates opportunities for people to transfer skills such as carpentry, catering, hairdressing, make-up and more onto film and TV productions in Wales.
Since 2016, the scheme has supported people not in education, employment and training across Wales into paid placements on sets for productions by Netflix, BBC, Sky, Lucasfilm, Disney and S4C.
Faye Hannah, head of skills and training at Ffilm Cymru Wales said: “The TV and film industry needs more skills than you might think.
"Many people believe that you need to be a writer, director, or actor to work in film and TV, but productions have a huge variety of job roles available, including electricians, carpenters, hair and make-up artists, accountants, caterers and costumers.
"We’d urge people to come along and find out how their existing skills could help build a career in this exciting sector.”
For more information or to book a space, call freephone on 08081 963482 or text #FootintheDoor to 07581 011462.
Sessions run every half hour from 10am to midday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here