A NUMBER of north Wales businesses who have been walking the walk as well as talking the talk on green issues were honoured at an awards ceremony recently.

And among them was the Rhug Estate organic farm, which has already achieved carbon negative status and scooped the Daily Post’s Green Business Award at an event held at Bangor University.

The Daily Post/North Wales Live Business Awards, in association with Business Live, are eight prestigious awards which recognise every type of business, from small start-ups to the industry giants of the region.

For the Green Business Award, the judges were seeking businesses or organisations which have demonstrated good environmental or sustainability practice, reducing energy costs, minimising waste or by other means, reducing their carbon footprint.

Rhug Estate was one of three finalists in the green business category. Anglesey-based firm, Always Aim High Events, who organise triathlons, cycling and running events and Anglesey Sea Zoo: an aquarium and conservation centre near Brynsiencyn, were announced as runners-up.

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate, said: “I am truly thrilled for my team that Rhug Estate won this award. Sustainability is in our DNA at Rhug.

"My driving force has been to work with the environment and to protect and enhance the rich tapestry of the countryside and by doing so enhance the environment for the next generation.

"Climate change is our biggest threat and we owe it to the next generation to do everything we can to mitigate its effects. At Rhug we consider sustainability in everything we do.

"Last year we measured the carbon footprint of Rhug Organic Farm, and as a result have discovered that due to the work already done on the estate, we are very fortunate to be in a carbon negative position.”

At the heart of Rhug is Lord Newborough’s commitment to an organic lifestyle.

Rhug’s organic farm leads the way with all the animals reared on the farm, fed on feed grown on the farm and they can range freely onto clover-rich pastures that are free of sprays and artificial fertiliser.

The highest standards of animal welfare are practised with no routine injections or dosing.

Rhug Estate has introduced sustainable packaging for the majority of its organic meat products. The cardboard meat trays can be disposed of in a standard recycling bin.

For many years the estate has offered takeaway customers bio-degradable and more sustainable packaging including coffee cups, coffee trays, burger and lunch boxes.

In the farm shop, products are sourced from companies who also have similar sustainability beliefs to Rhug.

The estate produces its own power through solar, hydro and wind systems to ensure a minimal carbon footprint and it has two EV car chargers for visitors to use in its car park.

Rhug’s award-winning Wild Beauty skincare products are bottled and packaged in recyclable materials. The majority of products are produced in glass jars or bottles.

Where plastic bottles have been used for body products, these are made entirely (100 per cent) from Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic.

This is an environmentally friendly alternative that recycles plastic waste that would otherwise find its way into landfill. All mail order delivery boxes are made from 100 per cent recycled cardboard and printed with 100 per cent vegetable inks.