A MAN convicted over the fatal Gucci bag robbery of a young father has appeared in court to admit drug dealing charges.

Ethan Strickland, 19, convicted of robbing Newport dad Ryan O’Connor last June, has pleaded guilty to separate charges of supplying cocaine.

The teenager admitted being concerned in supplying cocaine and possessing the class A drug with intent to supply in Cardiff between August 2020 and March 2021.

He will be sentenced for the robbery and drug offences together at a date to be fixed and he was remanded in custody.

Strickland’s sister Noreen O’Driscoll, 26, of Parker Road, Ely, Cardiff, also admitted being concerned in supplying cocaine and possessing the class A drug with intent to supply in Cardiff between the same dates.

MORE NEWS: Man told mum and brother: ‘I’m the hardest in the family and I can take you’

Her sentence was also adjourned and she was granted conditional bail.

Strickland denied the murder, manslaughter and robbery of 26-year-old Mr O’Connor in the Alway area of Newport on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

He was cleared of murder and manslaughter but convicted of robbery following an eight-day trial.

The defendant did not give evidence in his own defence.

A video of him sobbing during his arrest by armed officers was played to the jury during the trial.

Strickland was accused of being part of a gang who travelled from their home city of Cardiff in a stolen car in order to commit crime in Newport.

The fatal robbery over a designer bag which contained £40 and some cigarettes was described as “senseless”.

Strickland’s three co-defendants were jailed yesterday.

Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode, and Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, Cardiff, were jailed for life after they were found guilty of murder and robbery.

Jeremy will have to serve a minimum term of 24 years in prison and Aquilina 22 years.

Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, Cardiff, was jailed for 12 years after he was convicted of manslaughter and robbery.