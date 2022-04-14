PEOPLE have a month to have their say on a major planning application in Ebbw Vale that could create more than 1,000 jobs for the area.

CiNER Glass Ltd has lodged plans with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to build a factory making glass bottles at the Rassau Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Ebbw Vale.

Documents that are part of the planning application have been updated this month and published on the council’s website.

This follows discussions with Blaenau Gwent planning officers on the proposal.

Agents for the project, Cardiff-based Arup, said: “A full planning application was submitted to the local planning authority (LPA) on September 22, 2021, following a pre-application consultation (PAC).

“This planning statement has been updated in support of re-consultation undertaken by the LPA on the planning application in April 2022.

“The site is 21.5 hectares in area and comprises a vacant plot currently within the ownership of Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

“The applicant will work pro-actively to achieve an acceptable scheme which delivers social, economic and environmental benefits.”

Arup explain that CiNER is one of the largest producers of natural soda ash, a key material in the production of glass bottles.

And of the reason behind the development is to produce glass for its market in the UK.

This in turn will help reduce the company’s carbon footprint in association with its transportation.

Arup said: “The proposed development seeks to construct the proposed glass manufacturing facility within Rassau Industrial Estate, utilising two vacant employment land allocations and an undeveloped land parcel within the site, making effective use of the A465 strategic road network to facilitate distribution.”

Arup explain that there could be as many as 670 jobs “associated” with the running of the facility and at the peak of the construction period 450 jobs.

They also claim that the factory would provide apprenticeship and training opportunities for the local labour market.

And Arup say that CiNER “will continue to engage” with Blaenau Gwent during the application process.

If the scheme is approved quickly, then Arup believed that work to clear the site the site can start this summer and the “ambition” is to have the first furnace working in the latter half of 2024.

They believe the second furnace could also be operational in 2025

To lodge any comments or representations on the new documents email planning@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk or in writing to General Offices, Steelworks Road, Ebbw Vale NP23 6DN by May 16.