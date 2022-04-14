WHETHER you’re hosting a family lunch or want to get a few extra treats to enjoy this bank holiday, Tesco have got some special offers just for Easter.
This weekend the Met Office has forecast the warmest days of the year so far, ideal for an Easter egg hunt or alfresco lunch.
From Sunday roasts to chocolate eggs, there’s plenty of choice for your basket including up to 25 per cent off wine and half price roasting joints.
Here’s a look at some of the top Clubcard deals to take advantage of this weekend.
UK Bank holidays for 2022
Tesco Easter special offers
Chocolate eggs
- Galaxy Giant Egg Enchanted 528G - £9.00 Clubcard price
- Bounty Chocolate Egg Giant 494G - £9.00 Clubcard price
- Lindt Lindor Truffles Milk Chocolate Egg 348G - £10.00 Clubcard price
- Maltesers Truffle Chocolate Egg 286G - £8.00 Clubcard price
Easter lunch
- Tesco Finest beef roasting joint - Regular price £14.00/kg. Half price Clubcard price £7.00/kg.
- Tesco Finest smoked wiltshire cured gammon joint - Regular price £10.00/kg. Half price Clubcard price £5.00/kg.
- Tesco lamb half leg joint - Regular price £13.50/kg. Half price Clubcard price £6.75/kg.
- Tesco lamb whole leg joint - Regular price £13.00/kg. Half price Clubcard price £6.50/kg.
Barbeque essentials
- Tesco Fire Pit sweet chilli chicken thighs 900G - Any two for £8 Clubcard price - selected Tesco ready to cook and barbeque products 180g - 1120g
- Tesco Fire Pit four garlic and herb chicken kebabs 260G - Any two for £8 Clubcard price - selected Tesco ready to cook and barbeque products 180g - 1120g
- Tesco Fire Pit 10 barbeque beef kebabs 400G - Any two for £8 Clubcard price - selected Tesco ready to cook and barbeque products 180g - 1120g
- Tesco Finest brisket and chuck burger 340g - £2.50 Clubcard price
Wine
- Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene Docg 75Cl - £9.00 Clubcard Price
- Tesco Finest The Trilogy Malbec 75Cl - Buy 6 or more save 25 per cent Clubcard Price
- Studio By Miraval Mediterranean Rose Wine 750Ml - £10.00 Clubcard Price
- Canti Estate Gavi White Wine 750Ml - £9.00 Clubcard Price
- 19 Crimes The Uprising Red Wine 750Ml - £8.00 Clubcard Price
- Louis Jadot Macon 75Cl - £10.00 Clubcard Price
Beer
- Asahi Super Dry 4X330ml - £5.00 Clubcard price
- Birra Moretti Lager 4X330ml - £4.50 Clubcard price
- Bud Light Lager 15 X 440Ml - £9.00 Clubcard price
- Birra Moretti Zero Alcohol Free Beer 4X330ml - £3.50 Clubcard price
- Stella Artois Lager 10X440ml - £8.00 Clubcard price
What are your plans this Easter weekend? Let us know in the comments.
Tesco branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Frogmore Street (Metro)
- Abertillery: Castle Street
- Blackwood: Highfield Road (Express)
- Caerphilly: Brynhyfryd Road (Express)
- Caerphilly: Castleview (Express)
- Caerphilly: Parc Pontypandy, Crossways Retail Park
- Chepstow: Old Farm Shopping Centre (Express)
- Chepstow: Station Road
- Cwmbran: Ty Gwyn Road (Express)
- Ebbw Vale: North West Approach
- Newport: Caerleon Road (Express)
- Newport: Cambrian Road (Express)
- Newport: Chepstow Road (Esso Express)
- Newport: Clytha Park Road (Express)
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road (Extra)
- Newport: Malpas Road (Express)
- Newport: Spytty Road (Extra)
- Pontypool: Lower Bridge Street
- Risca: Pontymister Industrial Estate (Extra)
- Rogerstone: Cefn Road (Express)
- Ystrad Mynach: New Road
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here