KATE and Gerry McCann have been dealt a devastating blow in the search for their missing daughter Madeleine McCann. According to reports, the Met Police will wind down their investigation into her disappearance later this year.
Scotland Yard will be ending its 11-year probe 15 years after the toddler’s disappearance.
Although Portuguese police sources told The Mirror that ending their long-running case was “completely out of the question”.
A rep for the Portuguese Attorney General’s Office said: “The investigation is proceeding, with the inquiry not having a final conclusion yet.”
When was Madeleine McCann abducted?
Madeleine was three years old when she went missing on May 3 2007 while on holiday in Portugal.
Her disappearance sparked one of the most high-profile missing persons searches in history.
Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann have vowed to never give up looking for their daughter.
Last May marked what would have been Madeleine’s 18th birthday as her parents revealed every May that passes is a “reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen”.
