THESE are some of the shops we've loved and lost in Newport city centre.

The city centre has seen plenty of changes over the years - here we look at some nostalgic snaps of Newport in the past.

Do you remember any of these businesses? Which shops would you like to see back in Newport?

 

Ferris's Cafe

In shops at Kingsway Centre back in the day

House of Fun had various party essentials Littlewoods department store

Dixons - which went defunct in 2014 - used to have a Newport city centre store

Newport city centre looks hugely different now

Wildings in Newport which closed in 2019

Owen Owen is another department store which used to have a shop in Newport city centre

A carrier bag from Hitman Music which had a shop in Newport

Dorothy Perkins, Chelsea Girl and Burtons were the go-to places for clothes in the 1980s