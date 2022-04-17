THESE are some of the shops we've loved and lost in Newport city centre.
The city centre has seen plenty of changes over the years - here we look at some nostalgic snaps of Newport in the past.
Do you remember any of these businesses? Which shops would you like to see back in Newport?
Ferris's Cafe
In shops at Kingsway Centre back in the day
House of Fun had various party essentials Littlewoods department store
Dixons - which went defunct in 2014 - used to have a Newport city centre store
Newport city centre looks hugely different now
Wildings in Newport which closed in 2019
Owen Owen is another department store which used to have a shop in Newport city centre
A carrier bag from Hitman Music which had a shop in Newport
Dorothy Perkins, Chelsea Girl and Burtons were the go-to places for clothes in the 1980s
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here