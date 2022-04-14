THE Easter break is in full swing, with the long weekend now just hours away.
With Good Friday and Easter Monday both Bank Holidays, the long weekend makes it one of the busiest on the roads all year long, as people make the most of their free time to visit friends and family, or to see some sights.
A little awkwardly, Bank Holidays are often used to maintain the UK’s railways, and as such, there is extra pressure again on the roads.
But, to make things just a little bit easier, we’ve taken a look at the cheapest places in Gwent to fill up your fuel tank before taking to the roads.
Unfortunately, the recent skyrocket in petrol prices doesn’t paint a pretty picture, with prices still high.
In many places, prices have fallen by a few pence per litre over the last few weeks - a small comfort if anything.
But, in some places in the area, it is possible to get better prices than others.
Generally speaking, fuel prices in Blaenau Gwent are among the least expensive, while prices are highest in Monmouthshire.
Of course, that can change, depending on which petrol station you try.
Below, you can find some of the places where prices are lowest.
Cheapest places for petrol in Gwent
Across the region, supermarkets, for the most part, are offering cheapest prices.
There are also huge differences in costs depending on where in the county that you look.
The latest figures come from fuel experts petrolprices.com.
Newport (and surrounding area – five miles)
- Sainsbury’s Cwmbran – 156.9p
- Morrisons Cwmbran – 156.9p
- Asda Pill – 158.7p
- Asda Newport - 158.7p
- Morrisons Rogerstone – 158.7p
Monmouth (and surrounding area – five miles)
- Applegreen Ross-on-Wye (Daff-Y-Nant services south) – 163.8p
- Shell A40 Symonds Yat services eastbound – 164.9p
- Shell Monmouth – 165.9p
- Esso Coleford – 165.9p
- Texaco Coleford – 165.9p
Blaenau Gwent (and surrounding area – five miles)
- Gulf Blaina – 153.9p
- Tesco Abertillery – 155.9p
- Tesco Ebbw Vale – 158.9p
- Morrisons Ebbw Vale – 158.9p
- Murco Brynmawr – 160.9p
Caerphilly (and surrounding area – five miles)
- BP Cardiff – 151.9p
- Tesco Pontypridd – 155.9p
- Sainsbury’s Pontypridd – 156.9p
- Morrisons Cardiff Ty Glas – 157.7p
- Morrisons Caerphilly – 158.7p
