TWO people have been arrested after Gwent Police swooped on a property in Cwmbran earlier this week.

Officers raided an address in Fairhill Walk, Cwmbran, on Sunday, April 10.

Police said they made two arrests after executing the warrant.

A 32-year-old man from Cardiff and a 31-year-old woman from Cwmbran were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class-B drug.

They were also both arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property.

Both the Cardiff man and the Cwmbran woman were later released under investigation. 