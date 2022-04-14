TWO people have been arrested after Gwent Police swooped on a property in Cwmbran earlier this week.
Officers raided an address in Fairhill Walk, Cwmbran, on Sunday, April 10.
Police said they made two arrests after executing the warrant.
A 32-year-old man from Cardiff and a 31-year-old woman from Cwmbran were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class-B drug.
They were also both arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property.
Both the Cardiff man and the Cwmbran woman were later released under investigation.
