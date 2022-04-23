Stagecoach South Wales were delighted to receive the news that two of their great people have won the ‘Community Champion’ award as part of the Stagecoach Star Awards 2022.

The Star Awards is a chance to recognise the shining stars across the Stagecoach family and was broken down into 12 categories: Moment of truth, Customer experience champion, Community champion, Inclusion and belonging hero, Innovative idea, Inspirational leader, Rising star, Top team, Sustainability star, Safety hero, Outstanding performance and Stagecoach superhero.

There were over 650 nominations sent through for the various categories. Kevin Mathias, Electrician and health and well-being representative and Andrea Kavanagh, Relief Duty Manager at Porth depot were both nominated for the Community champion category by Rosa Williams, Marketing Manager for Stagecoach South Wales.

Kevin and Andrea were shortlisted as finalists along with four other Community champions in London, Manchester and Supertram. It was announced that they had won the category and Carla Stockton-Jones, UK Managing Director for Stagecoach Bus travelled to Porth depot to present the winners with their prizes: £1000 split between Kevin and Andrea, Virgin experience day vouchers, a trophy and a celebration pack including a card and certificate.

Nigel Winter, Managing Director, Stagecoach South Wales said: “We are thrilled to recognise the hard work and commitment of both Kevin and Andrea. They truly embody our values about helping and supporting our communities that we serve every day and we couldn’t be more proud of what they have achieved. We congratulate them both for winning this honoured title and hope they enjoy their prizes”.

Kevin and Andrea will now join the ‘Stagecoach Cares’ Charity Committee which works with a number of charities across the UK, helping to lead initiatives and drive employee engagement.

Rosa’s nomination: “Both Andrea and Kevin are true community champions across Rhondda Cynon Taf. Over the many years that I have worked with them, I've seen them selflessly give up their own time to raise money for local good causes, charities and most recently to help raise money for a colleague in need. They have created their own initiatives and plans to raise money and truly embody the brand value 'we care'. I couldn't detail everything that they have done over the years but I'd like to mention a few....

“Andrea, a small but might lady along with staff at Porth depot raised money for LATCH Welsh children's cancer charity, which included donating a huge amount of Christmas presents to the children's ward. Andrea drove down to the hospice, laden with gifts and handed them out to the children with leukemia and other cancers, making their Christmas brighter and happier. Andrea had to hold back the tears telling me how their faces lit up when they saw the gifts.

“Kevin, one of the most enthusiastic and helpful chaps I've ever met, raised money for the Rhondda Sea cadets by completing a bike ride along the Taff Trail and last year throughout May ran 5K every lunch time to raise money for a local charity.

“Kevin who is a health & wellbeing rep for Wales along with Andrea donated 136.8 kilos of food worth over £200 that they collected for the Rhondda food bank last February as they were concerned about people in the community who couldn't afford to eat during the pandemic. Andrea told me she was heartbroken seeing small children in the queue when she delivered the items and wished she could do more.

“These two shining stars most recently held raffles in summer 2021 and December 2021, to raise money for fellow driver Jamie Morris. Jamie reached out to his colleagues as his son Cian was born with only one arm, Jamie and his family have been tirelessly trying to raise over £13,000 to buy Cian a robotic hero arm so he can have more freedom and independence. Kevin and Andrea organised the raffles and have contributed over £1500 towards Cian's fundraising and they have finally hit their £13,000 target. Cian came to the depot and was overwhelmed by all of the support.

“These are only a few things that the dynamic duo have achieved, but their generosity and kindness have made many people's lives better. They really are a credit to Stagecoach and their community, I’m proud to know and be able to work with them both. They thoroughly deserve to win as community champions.”