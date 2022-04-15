VISITORS are being welcomed back into the Newport Ship Centre – which is celebrating 20 years since the ship was discovered.
Newport Ship Centre, on Estuary Road, has reopened its doors, with visitors welcome between 10.30am and 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Visitors will be able to learn about the history of the fifteenth-century ship, its purpose, why it sank, and the project to reassemble it, which has been described as one of the world’s largest 3D puzzles.
The centre also offers guided tours, which include details about life in and around the time the ship was active.
Entrance to the centre is free, with donations to the Friends of the Newport Ship much appreciated.
The visitor season is made possible by a partnership between Newport City Council and the Friends of the Newport Ship.
There are also events lined up later this year, including:
- A free medieval melee at the ship centre including reenactors, family activities and tours on Saturday, July 30;
- A public talk by Dr Toby Jones, project curator, on the secrets of the ship and what it can tell us about life on board and in medieval Newport, which will be held at the Lysaght Institute, Thursday May 12, at 7pm.
Tickets are available now for the public talk, with all funds raised going towards the Ship restoration project.
For more information visit www.newportship.org.
