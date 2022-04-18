GWENT Police’s move to its new Cwmbran headquarters is expected to be completed by the summer.

The building of the new headquarters, in Llantarnam Park Way, was completed in November 2021, with work now being done to add the final touches inside.

The move is being completed in stages, with some staff having already started working from the new base.

The new Gwent Police headquarters in Llantarnam. Picture: Office of the PCC.

In total, the new headquarters will house 480 officers and staff, and will be home to the control room – the first point of contact for 999 and 101 calls – alongside major crime teams, training functions, support services and senior management.

The next stage of the move will be completed this month, while the force control team will move across once the new control has been fully tested. This is expected to be no earlier than late May.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “This is a fantastic environment for our teams to work in, especially our force control room staff and wider operational and support teams.

“A building purpose-built for modern policing, it is sustainable and offers a great space for our teams to work from, using the latest technology.

“The new HQ is fit for purpose for the future and will be the home of Gwent Police for decades to come and will also be a pivotal location for policing and our partners now and in the future.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “It is fantastic to see this brand new facility completed.

“It means Gwent Police can utilise up-to-date working practices to help officers and staff safeguard and reassure the public.

“The new headquarters will also ensure Gwent Police meets both current and future operational requirements.”

READ MORE:

The office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent said the headquarters has been completed within its £32 million budget, and the cost has been covered by funds from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s reserves.

The building is expected to save more than £1 million in annual running costs.

It is more environmentally friendly than the current headquarters, helping the force towards achieving the aim for the Welsh public sector to be carbon neutral by 2030.

It also has been built with open communal spaces for staff with a focus on positive wellbeing.

A multi-storey car park for staff has also been built behind the new HQ.