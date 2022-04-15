A NEWPORT city centre shop specialising in personalised gifts is set to close, it has been confirmed.

Luv 2 Giv, located in the Kingsway Shopping Centre has announced that they will be closing their store, with the final day of trading set for this weekend.

Both signs in the shop windows, and a post on social media reveal that their final day of trading in the Kingsway will be on Saturday, April 16.

But, for fans of the business, it is not all bad news – as Luv 2 Giv is not disappearing completely.

While their physical retail presence in the city may soon be a thing of the past, the business is in the process of pivoting to an online only model.

Going forward, customers will still be able to order through the company’s Facebook page, website, and via Whatsapp.

They confirmed that while the decision has been taken “with all the prices on the rise”, their future bookings and orders will be fulfilled as expected.

What has been said about the closure?





Confirming news of the upcoming closure, Luv 2 Giv owner Jade Davis wrote: “It saddens me to be writing this but we have made the decision to close the shop.

“With all the prices on the rise we simply cannot keep up.

“We will be moving to exclusively online so everyone can stull order via Facebook, the website, Whatsapp, as normal.

“Our reps will still be in place, all future bookings are not affected, we will still be running as normal just not from the shop.

“Our last trading day will be April 16th and then we will close the doors and start moving. There will be a huge sale up soon so keep an eye or pop in store to grab some bargains.

“I just want to thank each and every one of our friends/customers and our family who have supported us through this tough journey and hopefully will continue to do so.”

Short but sweet tenure

Luv 2 Giv has enjoyed a fairly short time on Newport’s high street, first opening in June 2020, before moving to their Kingsway home in December of that year.

Perhaps understandably, trading during covid times brought with it some challenges, but, in spite of that, it earned a cult following.

Luv 2 Giv owner Jade Davis in her Newport store

Speaking to the Argus at the time, owner Jade Davis said: “People got interested in my work and I started to make things for family and friends.

"We opened our first little shop in Commercial Street in June. The location wasn't the best but our customers stuck by us and we grew. So we took the leap and headed for the shopping centre.

"I'm very excited to be opening the store. I can't wait to meet all the new faces that come in and hopefully get some support along the way."