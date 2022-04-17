A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE MARK DERRICK, 27, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving on Queensway with 54 millilitres of alcohol in 100 milligrams of breath on March 2.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHELLE HAMILTON, 51, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Heron Way with 115 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on January 12.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN TABB, 61, of Hale Wood, Bayfield, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the M48 on October 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WILLIAM TYLER, 21, of High Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cwm Road, Aberbeeg, on October 2, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA LOUISE OWEN, 36, of Waenheulog, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX RYAN LEWIS, 39, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of amphetamine on December 2, 2021.

KEVIN TREVOR GUNTER, 42, of St Andrews Crescent, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SINEAD HIGGINS, 34, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HAREZ IBRAHIM KARIM, 28, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Malpas Road on August 25, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLOTTE SCOTT, 28, of Shelley Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 in Newport on September 29, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.