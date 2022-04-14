POLICE have dropped an investigation into a Newport woman who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in the city.

Jennifer Swayne, 53, was arrested in January after officers saw her attaching stickers to lamp posts in the city.

At the time, the force said it had received reports of "offensive" posters being placed around Newport stretching back to last October.

Ms Swayne was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and suspicion of displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Her home was also raided by police, and items including stickers were confiscated.

But today, Thursday, Gwent Police confirmed Ms Swayne would not be charged in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "After undertaking a detailed investigation, officers investigating the alleged offences submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), [which] took the decision not to charge.

"The investigation has now concluded."

Ms Swayne's arrest sparked a series of protests in Newport, with her supporters alleging the case showed "women's voices are being undermined".

Speaking at one of the protests in January, Kellie-Jay Keen, of the Standing for Women organisation, criticised "the fact somebody was put in a cell for stickers and her house was raided".

"I just don't understand in what capacity the police felt it was proportionate to search her house," she told the Argus at the time.