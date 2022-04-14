THE site of an iconic independent theatre and cinema in the heart of Monmouth has been put up for sale.

Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre – a Grade II-listed building that stands on the oldest known theatre site in Wales – is currently up for grabs, along with three other Grade II-listed shops on Church Street for a sizeable £1,100,000.

What’s more, there’s also five upstairs apartments thrown into the deal.

The Savoy – which is managed by the Monmouth Savoy Trust – is currently privately owned by the MacTaggart family who are relatives of B.T Davies, a collector of cinemas who at one stage owned 19 around South West England and South Wales.

Entrance to the Savoy Theatre.

It’s understood that the Monmouth Savoy is the only cinema left in the family’s ownership.

What’s up for grabs?

The listing is described as a “unique and attractive investment portfolio consisting of three Grade II retail shops with five apartments above, as well as a popular local cinema and music hall.

“The total commercial net income is approximately £50,000 per annum and a residential income of approximately £2,650 per calendar month,” the listing reads.

“The properties are set off the busy pedestrianised Church Street within a conservation area, the theatre is Grade II-listed and reputedly the oldest working theatre site in Wales.

More shops are included as part of the listing. (Roscoe Rogers & Knight)

“All the buildings have recently been upgraded and restored and are well-maintained. Street vehicle access is for commercial users only.

“The entrance to the Savoy Theatre foyer is off Church Street and has a reception/ticket office and licenced bar and recently upgraded ladies and gents toilets.

“The theatre has sloping static seating with a capacity of 360 with an extensive and fully equipped stage with cloak room and dressing rooms and there is a first floor balcony with private boxes set off it.

Inside the Savoy. (Picture: David Broadbent)

“There is also a side access onto an alleyway, Bell Lane. To the side of the building is an outside communal area used as a bin store and fire escape area.”

It’s understood that the theatre had its lease renewed for seven years back in 2018.

The three other shop units for sale are currently being used as a barbers, a clothing store, and a jewellers.

