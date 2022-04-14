A CONTROVERSIAL 22-person House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) in Pontllanfraith has been approved – despite concerns from the property’s neighbours.

Chambers House is a former office building located on Blackwood Road, and was used as emergency accommodation for ten homeless people during the pandemic.

The change of use occurred in the summer of 2021 and did not need planning permission because the Welsh Government granted local authorities across Wales emergency powers to keep people safe.

But now, with the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly coming to an end, Caerphilly County Borough Council's Planning Committee has approved plans for the building to become a HMO on a permanent basis, with the addition of 12 residents, bringing the total to 22.

A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities. This property will be run by landlords Lilyalex Properties, and managed by the council’s Caerphilly Keys and housing association Pobl.

At the meeting, Lilyalex’s agent, Catrin Oliver-Thomas spoke in support of the application and described the proposal as “much needed accommodation for the homeless”.

The plans, which were submitted by Oliver-Thomas Consultancy on behalf of Lilyalex Properties, include nine studio apartments with a bed, kitchen and bathroom. This is in addition to the current three bedrooms that have a kitchenette, and the seven regular bedrooms that share two shower rooms, two bathrooms and one kitchen.

Some of the studios are labelled as having the capacity for two people, meaning there could be up to 22 people living at the property.

Office space is also available at the property and would be occupied by members of Caerphilly Keys and employees of the Department for Work and Pensions.

Prior to the decision, a resident of Blackwood Road, Deborah Llewellyn, spoke against the planning application because of her concerns about who would be living at the property.

Ms Llewellyn said: “We are massively concerned about our future living here here, and the effect it is going to have on our lives. We [the neighbours] have all got children and grandchildren using the gardens and outside playing in paddling pools.”

Ms Llewellyn said when she visited the property with council officers and ward councillors, she was able to see in to her own garden, and those of some of her neighbours, and said she was concerned tenants would be able to “watch” them.

Committee member Nigel Dix strongly advised his fellow committee members to consider refusing the application.

Cllr Dix, who works as a social worker for Pobl in Newport, said he had never seen a HMO with 22 people in it – only hostels.

A hostel would mean residents have 24/7 supervision, but HMOs operate differently with support workers only there from 9am until 6pm on weekdays.

Mr Dix added: “I am all for hostels and HMOs but they have to be safe for the community. From what I am seeing, I can’t say that.

“I have real concerns for the clients, the staff and the community based on my experience of working as a social worker for 11 years. Is it going to be good for the people living there? I don’t believe it will be.

“It’s not an easy decision because I want to see homeless people off the streets. But we should be making sure that we provide the right services that fit the bill.”

Ms Llewellyn proposed purpose-built HMOs as opposed to converting old office buildings.

Kerry Denman, housing solutions manager at the council, said the residential area is being taken into consideration when deciding who will be living at Chambers House.

The council officer said: “We have been quite selective of who we place in Chambers House – to choose people who are experiencing first-time homelessness or those currently or recently in employment.”

Ms Denman added: “There’s full CCTV within the premises of the building and all communal areas. What we have done since we occupied the premise in July is put robust risk management in place.”

Despite residents’ concerns of potential anti-social behaviour issues, Ms Denman said: “Gwent Police have not attended Chambers House at any point since we took occupation.”

The HMO will be used as “move on accommodation”. Ms Denman explained this is for someone who would be living there for approximately three to six months, wanting to remain in their local area and move on to social housing or privately rented accommodation in the near future.

Move on accommodation is an element of the council’s rapid re-housing scheme.

Planning committee member Mike Adams asked what the cost of this type of accommodation is to the council.

Exact details could not be revealed due to confidentiality, but Ms Denman said the money comes from the housing support grant and companies such as Pobl are commissioned on a case-by-case basis, with the level of support provided being specific to the unit.

Closing the debate, planning officer Carwyn Powell said: “We have had a lot of information today but unfortunately a lot of it is irrelevant in material planning terms.”

Mr Powell added that the property was in a sustainable location with a bus stop nearby, and also had adequate parking for residents with a car.

Eight committee members voted to approve the application, while two voted against and one abstained.