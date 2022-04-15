A MAN is to stand trial after he denied the alleged stabbing of a close friend with a knife.
Lee Harmer, 45, of Gerddi Tir Llyn, Caldicot, pleaded not guilty to wounding Chepstow man Gareth Rees with intent on March 15.
The defendant appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison at the city’s crown court.
MORE NEWS: Woman mugged in ‘terrifying’ robbery during night out in Newport city centre
Harmer’s trial is due to start on August 9 and expected to last three days.
He was represented by Nigel Fryer and the prosecution by David Pugh.
Harmer was remanded in custody by Recorder Carl Harrison.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article