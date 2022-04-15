A MAN is to stand trial after he denied the alleged stabbing of a close friend with a knife.

Lee Harmer, 45, of Gerddi Tir Llyn, Caldicot, pleaded not guilty to wounding Chepstow man Gareth Rees with intent on March 15.

The defendant appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison at the city’s crown court.

Harmer’s trial is due to start on August 9 and expected to last three days.

He was represented by Nigel Fryer and the prosecution by David Pugh.

Harmer was remanded in custody by Recorder Carl Harrison.