LUSH has hatched an Easter collection with 12 products, here's what we thought when we tried them.

The cosmetics retailer is renowned for colourful bath bombs and luxurious shower gels so we were very keen to put the new range, which came out on March 2, to the test.

The cracking collection includes 12 brand new bath, shower, body, and mouth items which are ideal to help us invest in a little self-care over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

If you're looking for something a little more special than chocolate to give someone you love this Easter, the beauty brand also has 3 newly designed gifts with the popular Golden Egg Gift making an egg-citing return.

We reviewed the new range to see what all the fuss is about and here's what we thought.

Lush hatches 12 new products in its Easter collection: A review

Lush Bath Bombs and Bubbles Bars

As we know, Lush is famous for its bath bombs and bubble bars and the Easter collection certainly does not disappoint.

Our favourite has to be the Flamingo Egg Bath Bomb (£5) without question.

The vibrant pink and blue colours were amazing to look at as you soaked in a steaming hot bath that smelled of cotton candy in Bubblegum.

The Flamingo egg will undoubtedly be a big hit with kids, just like the adorable Disco Duck Bath Bomb.

Lush Flamingo Egg Bath Bomb. Credit: Rebecca Carey

We were almost a little heartbroken to see the citrus cutie dissolve but for £4, the little duck lasted a long time and is ideal for the kid inside all of us!

At first, the Follow The White Rabbit Bath Bomb (£4) doesn't look like its up to very much but as soon as it hit the water it let out streams of rainbow colour and a scrummy fruity fragrance.

For a touch of luxury this Easter, we recommend The Golden Egg Bath Bomb (£4.50) which is made from Brazilian orange oil and frankly, redefines what we mean by self-care.

We suggest pairing it with the equally gold Easter Bunny Bubble Bar (£6.50) which features the ultimate bunny superhero who Lush says delivers all the Easter eggs and bubbles around the world!

Another fun one for kids is The Flying Carrot Bath Bomb (£4.50) which will likely inspire plenty of bathtime adventures.

Lush Shower and Bodycare

Moving on to Lush's shower and body care and there's plenty for us to obsess about.

This year's collection is all about carrots and we hopped for the What's Up Doc? Shower Gel (£7) which is chock full of skin-loving vitamin A.

If you like that, you'll adore the Flowering Carrot Soap (£6) which features olive oil and carrot powder and frankly, just smells like Spring!

Also part of the collection is the Gummy Bear Shower Jelly (£5.50) and the Down The Rabbit Hole Body Scrub (£8.50).

The latter stole the show with its pink grapefruit and raspberry scent that we desperately need to stock up on some more already!

Lush Lip Care

While we didn't try any of Lush's Easter lip care, just reading the descriptions is tempting us to get in our cars and race to our nearest Lush store right this second.

Lush has two new flavours including a Carrot Stick Lip Oil (£5) and a Funfetti Cake Lip Scrub (£6.50) but we're struggling to pick between soothing carrot oil or colourful sprinkles.

Lush Gift Sets

Lush's Golden Egg Gift. Credit: Lush

Lush's Golden Egg Gift is back for 2022 and it might just be our favourite thing about the entire collection.

For £40, the limited edition Golden egg includes the following:

The Big Golden Egg bath bomb (gift exclusive)

Dragon’s Egg bath bomb

The Easter Bunny bubble bar

What’s Up, Doc? shower gel 100g

Honey lip scrub

However, there are only 800 Golden Eggs available and you can't pick one in shops, only online!

Lucky for us, Lush also has some other gift sets that we can treat ourselves with including the Eggstraordinary! (£12), Follow The White Rabbit (£20) and A very Happy Lush Easter (£32) but how will we ever choose?

Shop Lush's entire Easter collection via the Lush website.