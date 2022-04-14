AN arson investigation has been launched after a fire broke out at a flat in Caerphilly on Tuesday, April 12.

The fire happened at a property in Graham Court in the Lansbury Park area of the town.

No injuries were reported with the flat empty at the time of the fire.

Following an investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, an arson investigation is now underway with police appealing for witnesses.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a fire at a flat in Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, at around 9.55pm on Tuesday, April 12.

“Officers attended, along with firefighters from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with public safety.

“The flat was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

“Following a joint investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, we’ve launched an arson investigation after the cause of the fire was deemed to be deliberate.

“We’re appealing with anyone with information to speak to us, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday, April 12.

“Anyone with details can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200121108.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”