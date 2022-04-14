A POPULAR sports bar in Newport will reopen under new management tomorrow - just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

The Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen in Clarence Place near the River Usk has been taken over by the owners of the Pod - located across the road.

The Pod owner, former Dragons hooker Paul Young, is taking over lease of the Riverside from previous owners Stonegate.

He said the aim was to keep the venue as a sports bar in order to cater for fans of sports including pool and darts, as well as Newport County AFC and the Dragons.

Mr Young said the focus was "getting supporters back in here" and that he was "looking to make Clarence Place a nice destination with bars and food, plus more job opportunites for Newport".

Located near Newport city centre and Rodney Parade, Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen can accomodate up to 250 people in the open plan space.

The Riverside will be open tomorrow, (Good Friday, from 1pm, and from 2pm on Saturday.

This weekend will be the venue's soft launch, with a formal opening coming in the net few weeks.

Opening times once up and running are still yet to be confirmed.

The venue will start offering food in around three or four weeks, and will feature all the classics of an American sports bar as well as traditional pub food.

Executive head chef Ben Periam also mentioned wanting to bring back live music.

"We want to create variety at Clarence Place," he said. "We're excited to help revive the area.

"I've worked all around Newport and this is a good opportunity to get this up and running, looking forward to it.

"Think more regeneration is coming in Newport - people need to have a vision and take the risk."