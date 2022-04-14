THE Easter Bank Holiday is nearly upon us – but what does that mean for bin collections?

For some Easter may mean more waste – such as cardboard boxes and foil wrapping from chocolate eggs.

But what about the collection of recycling and wheelie bins? Will they be impacted by the bank holiday?

This is what is happening across Gwent.

Newport

Waste and recycling collections will continue as normal over the Easter weekend. People whose collections fall on these days are asked to leave their bins ready by 6am on the day of their collection.

Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire County Councils will be closed on April 15, April 18, and April 19.

Recycling and waste collections will be one day later on the week starting on Monday March 18.

Torfaen

There will be no changes to waste and recycling collections over the Easter period.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre in New Inn will be open over Easter. It is open from 8am to 5.45pm each day, bar Sunday when it is open from 9am to 5.45pm.

Blaenau Gwent

Waste and recycling services, including nappy/hygiene collections and green waste will continue as normal.

People are asked to put their waste and recycling out for collection by 7am of the day of collection and ensure that they break down any large cardboard items.

Household Waste and Recycling Centres will be open as normal.

Caerphilly

Bin collections are not affected by bank holidays and are routinely collected except over the Christmas and New Year period.

There are no changes to waste and recycling collections over Easter, so people are asked to put their waste out as normal.