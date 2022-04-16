A POPULAR clothing brand specialising in surf wear looks set to open one of its first stores in two years in a bustling Gwent town.
Animal – which is under the ownership of outdoor clothing giant Mountain Warehouse – is currently advertising for an assistant manager at an Abergavenny store.
Although a location has not been confirmed, there is a strong suggestion that the new store will replace Neon Sheep – also an affiliate brand of Mountain Warehouse – which is leaving the Monmouthshire town.
Neon Sheep was revealed to be closing down back in February this year, when shoppers noticed ‘closing down’ signs had been placed in its windows.
No official closure date has been given for when the store will close, however an employee told the Argus at the time that the shop was selling off all its stock ahead of a potential rebranding.
Mountain Warehouse – whose founder Mark Teale is from Abergavenny – acquired the Animal brand back in 2021 after the latter was forced to close all its stores because of the covid pandemic.
It has since relaunched as an online-only retailer, so a move to Abergavenny would see Animal open one of its first stores since April 2020.
Representatives for Animal have been approached for comment.
