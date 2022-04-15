ONLINE electricals retailer, AO.com, has today announced the launch of its incredible Easter sale, with the best prices guaranteed.
With savings for everyone, people across the nation will be able to get their hands on their favourite brands at a fraction of the price.
There are incredible deals across hundreds of products including TV’s, laptops, appliances, kitchen gadgets and many more.
Better yet, AO.com is also offering a price match promise so if you find your product cheaper elsewhere, it will match it!
Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Hair Removal
Was: £349 NOW: £190 Save: £159
With bagless cleaning, this Shark Pet Hair Removal is easy to empty and no bags are needed The turbo tool removes embedded dirt and pet hair and the comb untangles & removes hair from the brush’s bristles.
Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine
Was: £106 NOW: £29 Save: £77
This pod coffee machine is compatible with a range of cup sizes. It has an automatic stop function to help save energy and has a Heigh adjustable drip tray.
Shark Hair Dryer
Was: £229 NOW: £149 Save: £80
With three speeds and three temperatures, this hair dryer is perfect to tame frizz and add shine. Its IQ technology also helps to provide fast drying with no heat damage.
Beko 8Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm
Was: £279 NOW: £219 Save: £60
Perfect for medium-sized households, this washing machine has an 8kg drum capacity and a speedy 28 minute quick wash function programme.
Sony 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD Google TV
Was: £749 NOW: £549 Save: £200
This Sony TV has incredible 4K Ultra HD with upscaling, giving you unbeatable picture quality. It comes with Smart TV so you can catch up on your favourite shows, movies and more. It can even project your phone or tablet to the screen and can connect to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
HP 15.6” Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 256GB SSD 8GB RAM Laptop
RRP: £529 NOW: £429 Save: £100
With a full HD screen, 9.5 hours of battery life and 256GB of storage, this laptop is a perfect allrounder. It is also eligible for an upgrade to Windows 11 when it is available.
